NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $150,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $30.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,931.00. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,583. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,199.53 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,885.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

