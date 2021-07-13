OAX Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 8% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $270,281.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00826104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005357 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

