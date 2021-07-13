Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $217,000.00.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $253,580.00.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,168,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,801,398. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

