Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $41,323.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.60 or 1.00172378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007261 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.