Omni Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 50,428 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

