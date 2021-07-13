Omni Partners LLP Has $738,000 Stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Omni Partners LLP reduced its stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in HPX were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HPX alerts:

NYSE HPX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. HPX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX).

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.