Omni Partners LLP Invests $1.13 Million in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000.

MACQU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

