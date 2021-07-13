Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASPL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ASPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,308. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

