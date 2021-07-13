Omni Partners LLP Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,950,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,723,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,530,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,737. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.