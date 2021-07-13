Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Omnicell’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The top line rose year-over-year on growth across both the operating segments in the last-reported first quarter. There has been record increase in the number of long-term sole-source contracts with the addition of top 300 U.S. health systems in the first quarter. The company’s optimism about the gradual resumption of elective surgeries is encouraging. The company is progressing as it is advancing autonomous pharmacy by expanding portfolio and investing in digital cloud-based platform. The raised adjusted EPS view also buoys optimism. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings performances in the first quarter. However, escalating costs and operating expenses in the quarter was discouraging.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.93. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $154.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

