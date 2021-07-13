Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTRK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $99.89.
Ontrak Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.