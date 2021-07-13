Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CFO Sells $2,037,892.50 in Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CFO Carrie Wheeler sold 119,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $2,037,892.50.

Carrie Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opendoor Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Carrie Wheeler sold 8,919 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $133,160.67.

On Friday, June 18th, Carrie Wheeler sold 8,576 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $143,219.20.

NYSE:OPEN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 287,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,161. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Opendoor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opendoor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.