OpGen, Inc. (NYSE:OPGN) COO Acquires $45,400.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NYSE:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00.

OpGen stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. OpGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

