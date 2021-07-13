Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Director Purchases $703,600.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00.

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.