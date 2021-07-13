Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Director Purchases $703,600.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00.
Shares of OPCH opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.