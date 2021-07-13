Opus Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Opus has a total market cap of $231,134.63 and approximately $33.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opus has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

