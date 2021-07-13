Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24. Oracle has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

