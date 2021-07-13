Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ORGO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,269. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock valued at $68,724,479. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

