Origin Materials, Inc. (NYSE:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker Acquires 650,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NYSE:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00.

Shares of ORGN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,305. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

