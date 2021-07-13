Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) PT Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

