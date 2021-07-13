Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

