Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Owens Corning has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
