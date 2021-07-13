Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.