Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.