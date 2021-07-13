Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.88.
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
