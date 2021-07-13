Ozon (OZON) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Ozon (NASDAQ: OZON) is one of 40 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ozon to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Ozon Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ozon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion -$307.24 million -29.35 Ozon Competitors $14.57 billion $664.75 million 6.92

Ozon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ozon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ozon Competitors 218 1029 3140 60 2.68

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Ozon’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ozon peers beat Ozon on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

