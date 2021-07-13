P. Michael Miller Sells 30,571 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 30,571 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66.

NYSE:VRA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,134. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

