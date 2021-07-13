Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $6,129,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

