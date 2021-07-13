Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PBMLF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.47. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

