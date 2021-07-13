Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,003 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,879.55.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88.

Shares of NYSE PCRX opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

