Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

PANW stock opened at $388.53 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

