Paola M. Arbour Sells 9,029 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76.
NYSE THC opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.