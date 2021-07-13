Paola M. Arbour Sells 9,029 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76.

NYSE THC opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

