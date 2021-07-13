Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.47. 80,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.45 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.