Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.78. The stock had a trading volume of 393,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock worth $763,628,358. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

