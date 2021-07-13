Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 106 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $136.82.

