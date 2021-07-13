Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 1,082 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,109. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

