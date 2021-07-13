Paul J. Hennessy Sells 50,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00.
VRM opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.
About Vroom
Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.