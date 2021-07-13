Paul J. Hennessy Sells 50,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00.

VRM opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.