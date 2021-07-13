PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars.

