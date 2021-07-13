Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 441.6% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.5% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 10,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,553.11. 29,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,390.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.