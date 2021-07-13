Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.59 on Tuesday. 2,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

