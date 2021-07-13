Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,376 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

