Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $37.29 on Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $37.29 or 0.00114537 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $522,080.82 and approximately $36,945.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00883172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.