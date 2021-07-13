Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,847 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.40% of Perdoceo Education worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.