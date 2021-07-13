Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) Director Sells $1,054,829.60 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) Director Eric Yanagi sold 217,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $1,054,829.60.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 147,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,444. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

