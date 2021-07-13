Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48,700.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £487 ($636.27) and last traded at £484.90 ($633.52), with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £484 ($632.35).

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is £474.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, with a total value of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

