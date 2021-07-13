Pete Godbole Sells 21,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Pete Godbole sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

