Peter A. Thompson Purchases 705,853 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 705,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00.
NYSE:JANX traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 2,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,207. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
