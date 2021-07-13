Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

