Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00.

Shares of NRIX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,602. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.