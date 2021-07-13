Pietro Michael A. Di Buys 158,000 Shares of ADOMANI, Inc. (NYSE:ADOM) Stock

ADOMANI, Inc. (NYSE:ADOM) Director Pietro Michael A. Di acquired 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00.

NYSE:ADOM opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. ADOMANI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

