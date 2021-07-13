Piper Sandler Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $78.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

PLMR stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.17 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

