Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

NYSE CB opened at $164.61 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,378 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

