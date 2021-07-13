Piper Sandler Increases NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $240.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho cut NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $191.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,741.34 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NovoCure by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.